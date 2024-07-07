GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mumbai woman dies after being dragged 100 metres by luxury car in Worli

A woman was killed after a luxury car (BMW) rammed into a bike she was riding with her husband

Updated - July 07, 2024 02:52 pm IST

Published - July 07, 2024 02:38 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau
The damaged BMW car that was involved in a hit-and-run case is parked on the premises of Worli Police Station in Mumbai on July 7, 2024.

The damaged BMW car that was involved in a hit-and-run case is parked on the premises of Worli Police Station in Mumbai on July 7, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

 In yet another road accident caused by a speeding luxury car, a fisherwoman was killed early morning on July 7 when she, along with her husband, was on a scooter headed out to sell fish.

As per a police officer, the incident happened at 5.30 a.m. near Atria-The Millennium Mall at Dr. Annie Besant Road in Mumbai’s Worli. The victim who died in the accident has been identified as 45-year-old Kaveri Nakhwa, a resident of Koliwada area of Worli.

Pune Porsche car crash: A speeding car, two deaths, and a cover-up

After sourcing fish from Sassoon dock, Kaveri Nakhwa, along with her husband, was heading back to their usual spot in Worli to sell fish — a daily routine for the couple. But suddenly, a speeding luxury car (identified as BMW) rammed into their scooter and the Nakhwa couple lost control of the scooter, a police official narrated.

“Mr. Nakhwa fell off the scooter to another side, whereas his wife fell on the bonnet of the car. The car continued to drive, dragging the victim, Ms. Nakhwa, for about 100 metres before she was thrown on the road. Instead of stopping the car, the driver continued to drive and after the woman was thrown on the road, they fled the crime scene,” the official said, adding “People at the accident spot, rushed Nakhwa to the nearest Nair Hospital where she was declared brought dead by the doctors. Her husband is undergoing treatment.”

Andhra MP’s daughter runs over youth sleeping on pavement in Chennai

As per the police, there were two people in the car at the time of the accident. The car has been seized. “We have detained one person and are on the lookout for another person who was present in the car. Legal and medical proceedings are ongoing. The number plate of the car was removed when it was brought to the police station,” a police officer said.

Expressing grief on the unfortunate accident, Maharashtra Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde on July 7 expressed his condolences for the victim and the family and said, “This is a very unfortunate accident, and it should not have happened in the first place. I have ordered for the strictest and stringent investigation into the case, and I assure that the culprit will not get any relief irrespective of their social or political influence.”

Related Topics

Mumbai / road accident

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.