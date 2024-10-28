ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai wakes to layer of smog; AQI strikes at 131

Published - October 28, 2024 11:48 am IST - Mumbai (Maharashtra)

The AQI recorded in Mumbai at 8 a.m. was 131, categorized as ‘Moderate’, as per the Central Pollution Control Board

ANI

Parts of Mumbai city wake up to a layer of smog lingering in the air on October 28, 2024, as the overall air quality deteriorates. Photo: X/@ANI

Parts of Mumbai on Monday (October 28, 2024) morning woke up to a layer of smog lingering in the air, as the overall air quality in the city deteriorated.

ADVERTISEMENT

The AQI recorded in Mumbai at 8 a.m. was 131, categorized as ‘Moderate’, as per the Central Pollution Control Board.

A local resident said that the pollution was deteriorating in the city and action had to be taken.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to ANI, the resident said “The pollution in the city is getting worse. There are new cars and bikes everyday which are worsening the situation further. We need to take action on time, so that we can help the future generations.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sanjay Kathuria, another resident said that the pollution was rising every day and further added that measures had to be taken by the people to tackle the issue.

“The situation of pollution is worsening every day. It’s not just in Mumbai but all over the country. It’s going to get worse after Diwali and even taking a morning walk is becoming difficult now. We citizens should take proper measure to prevent the situation,” said Mr. Kathuria.

ADVERTISEMENT

On October 27, the city recorded the worst air pollution level, registering an AQI of 202, classified as ‘poor.’ The ‘poor’ AQI category spans 201-300, which, according to the CPCB, may cause breathing discomfort for most people with prolonged exposure.

Several other monitoring stations in the city reported AQI levels in the ‘moderate’ category on Sunday.

The ‘moderate’ AQI range, from 101-200, can lead to breathing discomfort for individuals with lung, asthma, or heart conditions.

ADVERTISEMENT

A visitor to Marine Drive expressed concern about the rising dust and pollution levels in the area.”This pollution is due to ongoing construction work here; it wasn’t like this before. It’s causing health issues. I come here daily because it feels refreshing, but now the dust and pollution have increased,” the visitor told ANI.

In areas such as Byculla, Chembur, Chhatrapati Shivaji Intl. Airport, Deonar, Ghatkopar, and Kandivali West, AQI was also recorded in the ‘moderate’ category.

Meanwhile, observatories in Colaba, Kandivali East, Mulund West, and Powai reported AQI levels in the ‘satisfactory’ category. An AQI of 51-100 falls under this category, posing only minor breathing discomfort to sensitive individuals. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US