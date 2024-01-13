Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, India’s longest sea bridge, inaugurated

January 13, 2024 12:03 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - MUMBAI

The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), also known as the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri Nhava Sheva Atal Setu, will be open for public commute from Saturday.

MTHL, India’s longest sea bridge covering 21.8 km out of which 16.5 km length is over the sea, is expected to see the movement of more than 70,000 vehicles every day.

Unveiling the Atal Setu on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: “Atal Setu trans harbour link shows India’s infrastructural prowess marching towards a developed nation. This project employed around 17,000 labourers and 1,500 engineers while also creating employment opportunities in the transport and construction industries.” The PM also laid the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth more than ₹12,700 crore in Navi Mumbai, in sectors including road and rail connectivity, drinking water, gems and jewellery and women empowerment.

Jibe at Uddhav

Referring to the projects, Mr. Modi took a dig on the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and said, “Most of these projects were initiated when there was the double-engine government in the State. People had no hopes from the previous government who had the habit of delaying development projects for years and commissioning them at even higher cost. In 2016, I had guaranteed the people that the country will move towards progress and here I am with the living proof.”

Talking about the 10 years of development works carried under his government, Mr. Modi said, “Earlier, multimillion crore scams were part of discussion, today the discussions revolve around the completion of projects worth thousands of crores. We had Bhupen Hazarika Setu and Bogibeel Bridge in the Northeast, Atal Tunnel and Chenab Bridge, multiple expressways, modern railway stations, Eastern and Western freight corridor, Vande Bharat, Amrit Bharat and Namo Bharat trains, and the inauguration of new airports,” he said.

The Nilwande Dam project, which was started five decades ago, was completed under our government, he said. “Uran-Kharkopar railway line, started three decades ago, was fast-tracked by the double-engine government, and the first phase dedicated to the nation today. Similarly, the first phase of Navi Mumbai Metro Project was completed after a long delay. Atal Setu was in planning for five-six decades. The Bandra-Worli SeaLink, a five-times smaller project took more than 10 years and the budget increased by four-five times under the previous government.”

He lauded the State leadership for completing MTHL Atal Setu on time despite the disruptions caused during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Our vision is to improve the ease of mobility of citizens by strengthening urban transport infrastructure and connectivity. It will provide faster connectivity to the Mumbai International Airport and Navi Mumbai International Airport and will also reduce the travel time from Mumbai to Pune, Goa and South India. It will also improve connectivity between Mumbai Port and Jawaharlal Nehru Port Terminus,” he added

Mr. Modi expressed gratitude towards late Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe for his efforts towards completing the Mumbai trans harbour link. “The steel used in the project is sufficient to construct four Howrah Bridge and six Statue of Liberty. We had resolved to complete the construction of this bridge as quickly as possible,” said the PM.

Talking about women empowerment and government schemes, he said, “The efforts towards the direction of women empowerment by our government is being carried forward by the Maharashtra government in the form of schemes like Mukhyamantri Mahila Sakshmikaran Abhitan, Nari Shaktidoot application and Lek Ladki Yojana. Schemes like Ujjwala, Ayushman Card, Jan Dhan Accounts, PM Awas, Matru Vandana, 26-week maternity leave, and Sukanya Samridhi accounts are our efforts for women development.”

Giving examples of recent mega development projects in Maharashtra, he mentioned the inauguration of Bala Saheb Thackeray Samruddhi Mahamarg and the ongoing work on the Navi Mumbai Airport and Coastal Road Project and underground road tunnel connecting Eastern Freeway’s Orange Gate to Marine Drive, which is bound to change the face of connectivity in Mumbai. “Soon, Mumbai will also get its first bullet train. Delhi-Mumbai Economic Corridor will connect Maharashtra with Central and Northern India. Transmission line networks are also being laid to connect Maharashtra with Telangana, Chhattisgarh and other neighbouring States. Major oil and gas pipeline projects, Aurangabad Industrial City, Navi Mumbai Airport, and Shendra-Bidkin Industrial Park are going to give a new impetus to the economy of Maharashtra.”

