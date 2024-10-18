ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai traffic police receive threat message demanding ₹5 crore from Salman Khan

Published - October 18, 2024 10:21 am IST - Mumbai

The Worli police have registered a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for threat and extortion. In the message, the sender threatened Salman Khan and demanded ₹5 crore from him

PTI

Actor Salman Khan leaves the residence of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique who was shot dead. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Mumbai traffic police received a threat message demanding ₹5 crore from Bollywood actor Salman Khan, officials said on Friday (October 18, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

Plot to kill Salman Khan: Bishnoi gang member apprehended in Panipat

The Worli police have registered a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for threat and extortion.

Baba Siddique killing: Lawrence Bishnoi gang sends Salman Khan a message

“The city’s traffic control room on Thursday [October 17] afternoon received a threat on its WhatsApp helpline,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Stories

In the message, the sender threatened the actor and demanded ₹5 crore from him, he said, adding that a probe is underway.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The superstar had earlier received death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Bishnoi gang members had also opened fire outside the actor’s Bandra home in April, he said.

Meanwhile, the Navi Mumbai police on Thursday uncovered a plot to kill Khan by the Bishnoi gang in June and arrested one of its shooters, identified as Sukhbir Singh of Haryana's Panipat, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Mumbai / murder

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US