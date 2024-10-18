GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mumbai traffic police receive threat message demanding ₹5 crore from Salman Khan

The Worli police have registered a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for threat and extortion. In the message, the sender threatened Salman Khan and demanded ₹5 crore from him

Published - October 18, 2024 10:21 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
Actor Salman Khan leaves the residence of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique who was shot dead. File

Actor Salman Khan leaves the residence of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique who was shot dead. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Mumbai traffic police received a threat message demanding ₹5 crore from Bollywood actor Salman Khan, officials said on Friday (October 18, 2024).

Plot to kill Salman Khan: Bishnoi gang member apprehended in Panipat

The Worli police have registered a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for threat and extortion.

Baba Siddique killing: Lawrence Bishnoi gang sends Salman Khan a message

“The city’s traffic control room on Thursday [October 17] afternoon received a threat on its WhatsApp helpline,” he said.

In the message, the sender threatened the actor and demanded ₹5 crore from him, he said, adding that a probe is underway.

The superstar had earlier received death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Bishnoi gang members had also opened fire outside the actor’s Bandra home in April, he said.

Meanwhile, the Navi Mumbai police on Thursday uncovered a plot to kill Khan by the Bishnoi gang in June and arrested one of its shooters, identified as Sukhbir Singh of Haryana's Panipat, he said.

