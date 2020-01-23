Mumbai to remain open 24x7 from January 27

The Maharashtra Cabinet on January 22 cleared the proposal to keep Mumbai open for 24 hours from January 27, but with no relaxation in excise rules. Only eateries, shops and cafes can remain open and not bars or pubs.

Mumbai 24 hours, a pet project of Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray since 2013 will finally be a reality. Food courts, shops and cafes in malls and mill compounds in non-residential areas in the city can now remain open for 24 hours.

No relaxation for bars

Mr. Thackeray said no changes in the excise rules had been made, and bars and pubs which serve alcohol cannot remain open after 1.30 a.m.

“I had first moved the idea in 2013. The previous government cleared the proposal in 2017 but it was never implemented for reasons unknown to me. But today, we have decided to go ahead with it from January 27,” said Mr. Thackeray.

According to the young Sena Minister, malls and mill compounds in non-residential areas will now have an option to remain open, always. “This is not mandatory to all shops, but those who want to remain open for 24 hours can do so. They will have to have to follow labour laws by bringing in workers in three shifts. The establishments can either have private security or can pay Mumbai police for it which will open a door of revenue for the force as well. There will be no violation of law or peace as it will be done in non-residential areas,” he said, adding that Mumbai is one of the safest city in the country.

“The malls and compounds have their own parking areas, CCTVs, noise control rules and security arrangements. This will help create jobs, increase revenue and as well as confirm the status of the Mumbai that of a city which never sleeps,” said Mr. Thackeray.

Apart from this, two lanes, one each at Bandra Kurla Complex and Nariman Point will be made available solely for food trucks.

Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that this is the first phase of the project. Last week, Mr. Deshmukh had created flutter by saying that it was not possible to implement the project across entire city.

When asked about the Bharatiya Janata Party’s opposition to Mumbai 24x7, Mr. Thackeray said that the present government is implementing what was sanctioned in 2017. “This is to benefit the people of Mumbai and to make this city vibrant, something which has been followed world over,” said the Sena Minister.