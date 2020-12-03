Mumbai to host 2-day winter session of Maharashtra Assembly

Opposition protests curtailing of session, says MVA govt. running away from debate

The winter session of the Maharashtra Assembly will be held in Mumbai, instead of the traditional venue, Nagpur, on December 14 and 15.

The session, which has been curtailed to two days owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, will see the tabling of supplementary demands.

State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anil Parab said the Opposition has demanded that the session be extended to two weeks.

“The threat posed by the novel coronavirus persists even today. The Opposition did ask to extend the session to two weeks. But considering the present situation, it was decided to limit it to just two days,” Mr. Parab said.

Devendra Fadnavis, the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, said the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government is running away from debate. “Farmers in Maharashtra are facing major problems, and many communities are protesting. The government has failed on the issue of ensuring Maratha reservation. There are a number of issues which need to be discussed. But the State government is curtailing the session to just two days,” Mr. Fadnavis said. Cotton and soybean crops in Vidarbha, Marathwada and north Maharashtra regions got affected on a large scale due to pest attacks, he added.

“The unresolved issues related to the Maratha community, anxiety among the OBCs over possible encroachment on their reservation by other communities, and women feeling unsafe are other key issues. We wanted to have a discussion on these points in the session,” Mr. Fadnavis said.

At a time when the MVA government is opening up everything, there is no reason to place restrictions only on the Assembly session, he said. “We have raised the demand that the next budget session be held in Nagpur since Mumbai is hosting the winter session,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)