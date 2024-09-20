Mumbai to have 10,111 polling stations for Assembly polls, says city’s Municipal Corporation

“Mumbai will have 10,111 polling stations for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections, a rise of 218 from the recent Lok Sabha polls,” a civic official said on Friday (September 20, 2024).

In a release, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said the average number of voters per polling station in the metropolis has come down from 1,500 to 1,200.

"In 2024 (Lok Sabha polls), there were 2,509 polling stations in Mumbai City and 7,384 in Mumbai Suburban. Following rationalisation, these numbers have increased to 2,537 and 7,574, respectively," it added.

"The increase in the number of polling stations will help enhance the efficiency and pace of the voting process. Polling stations in Mumbai City and Mumbai suburban districts have been rationalised to facilitate smooth voting," the release said.

The BMC said it had started an awareness campaign called 'Know Your Polling Station' to inform voters about the recent changes in polling station locations resulting from the rationalisation.

"Under this initiative, staff will visit voters' homes to provide details about the changes. Additionally, registered voters will receive information through written correspondence and media," the release said.

