Mumbai to get more flights to CIS countries

Mumbai

25 February 2020 02:26 IST

Airlines to fly 18 times a week in summer 2020

The GVK-led Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on Monday announced the introduction of new routes between Mumbai and destinations in Russia and Kazakhstan, also known as Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

The flights operated by airlines like Aeroflot, Air Astana and Ural Air from CSMIA will not only provide tourists with the opportunity to explore Russia and Kazakhstan, but also help in boosting trade relations between India and the CIS.

The introduction of new flights to the CIS region will see an increase in flights to 18 times a week from three a week in summer 2020.

Advertising

Advertising

CIS countries offer a wide range of experiences for tourists. Currently, CSMIA connects to the CIS state of Uzbekistan through Tashkent, the capital and largest city in the country with three flights per week. With a diverse cultural heritage, Tashkent offers an array of art across its architecture and infrastructure and insights into its rich history with monumental structures like the Registan, the ancient city of Khujand and Samarkand as well as the bazars for tourists.

Who flies where

A Mumbai International Airport Ltd. (MIAL) spokesperson said, “Aeroflot (starting July 1) and Ural Air (starting March 31) will fly to Moscow. Air Astana will fly to Almaty in Kazakhstan from June 1. Uzbekistan Airways is also operating three times a week: Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday to Tashkent.”

Ural Air to Moscow will operate on Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Sunday. Aeroflot will operate daily. Air Astana too will operate four times a week.

In a statement, MIAL said India shares a unique and special trade relation with the CIS countries since the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991. Citing a report by Statista, MIAL said over the years, India has seen a steady growth in exports to the region from approximately $2.4 m in FY16 to $3.5 million in FY19, with sectors like food and agribusiness, pharmaceuticals and healthcare, telecommunications, textiles and energy having high potential for trade opportunities.

“With the growing trend of travel to lesser-known destinations, CSMIA has also observed a growth in passenger traffic to the CIS countries,” a spokesperson said.