Mumbai is to have moderate to heavy rainfall in the city and suburbs on July 18. There is a possibility of very heavy rain at isolated places, across the city.

According to the data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on July 18, the average rainfall in the city was 83 mm, in the eastern suburbs, 45 mm and western suburbs 39 mm.

The city has been experiencing incessant rainfall for the last few days, with flooding in many areas.