Mumbai through underprivileged kids’ lens

No two Mumbaikars will see their city in the same way. Children from less privileged backgrounds too have their vision of Mumbai, which they have captured on camera.

An exhibition of over 70 pictures taken by 30 young photographers is on at Shari Academy in Colaba till Friday. The photographs span a wide range, from moody black and whites to dynamic contrasts of striking colours, capturing life in unexplored corners of the city. The exhibition has been organised by non-governmental organisation Salaam Bombay Foundation.

The foundation handpicked 30 children in the city who displayed an interest in photography earlier this year and trained them in the art. “We started the Salaam Bombay Foundation to create awareness of the ill-effects of tobacco among children in slums. We later realised they too must be given a purpose, and started introducing them to various activities in fields like western music, dance and photography. This initiative was aimed at children in the age group of 11-17 years, since they have impressionable minds. We found that children in this age group were most likely to drop out of school because of family pressures and financial problems,” Rupali Satavase, a member of the foundation, said.

The foundation took them to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, Kumbharwada, Dhobi Ghat, Banganga, Kala Ghoda and Crawford Market for outdoor shoots. “We delved into street photography because the streets hold everyday life for these children,” said Hridgandha Mistry, a photography instructor with Shari Academy, who trained the children for a month.

The subjects of the photographs include the slum pockets where they stay, fruit vending stalls at Crawford Market, and abstract photographs of staircases at the museum.

“These children were very enthusiastic, attentive and sincere. They had a completely different perspective of looking at life,” said Girish Mistry from Shari Academy. “Some of our other students were taken aback by the kind of images these kids clicked. They fulfilled every assignment to the letter and were extremely open to learning. Their future will be very different from what they would have had in their situation.” The children, who were present at the exhibition, recounted their experiences of discovering hidden talents and passions through photography. “I like black-and-white photography and I would like to take up photography as a career,” said Sanjana Sherekar (15). Similar sentiments were expressed by Abhishek Pandey (16), who enthusiastically explained the technical aspects of a picture he took at Kumbharwada.

The idea behind the event was to get media houses to offer internship opportunities to these children so that they can financially sustain from the training and continue their education, said Ms. Satavase. “These kids are passionate but they need someone to help them take their talent forward.”

Mr. Mistry said the children were ecstatic after seeing their names and pictures exhibited, “and that, for us, is the greatest job satisfaction.”

To take it a step further, offers have started coming in from corporate photography brands willing to provide them with equipment and professional experience, he said.