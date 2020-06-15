Mumbai tally up to 58,226; 69 more die

COVID-19 cases in Mumbai crossed the 58,000 mark on Sunday, with 1,395 new cases emerging. The city also reported 69 more fatalities, pushing the death toll to 2,182.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), of the 69 deaths, 59 patients had co-morbidities. Of the 58,226 cases reported so far, only 29,050 are active while 26,986 patients have recovered.

On Sunday, 1,039 patients were discharged after recovery. Mumbai’s recovery rate is now 46%. As many as 2.57 lakh tests have been carried out in the city so far, with 4,540 tests conducted on Sunday alone.

According to the BMC, of the 2,111 deaths reported till June 13 in Mumbai, 1,645 were of those above the age of 50. As of June 13, as many as 978 patients were critical. Only 17 of the 1,206 intensive care unit (ICU) beds in the city were available, and only 12 of the 532 ventilators. The BMC aims to set up 500 more ICU beds soon.

R North grows fastest

Mumbai’s average case growth rate stood at 2.72% on Sunday, with R North ward (Dahisar) growing the fastest at 6.2%. Cases in the neighbouring R South ward (Kandivali) grew at 4.7%, and in R Central (Borivali) at 4.6%. In terms of absolute numbers, K East ward stood close to the 4,000-mark of cases as on Saturday, until when it had reported 3,924 cases. Of these, 2104 cases are active.

Dharavi reported 13 new cases on Sunday, pushing its tally to 2,043. G North ward, which consists of Dharavi, now has 3,779 cases, the second highest in Mumbai, of which 1,312 are active.

The doubling rate of some wards has slowed down tremendously. These include F North ward (Matunga, Wadala) at 56 days and M East ward (Govandi, Deonar) at 52 days. The city has 825 active containment zones, with more than 40 lakh people in them. The city also has 4,708 sealed buildings.

Good news from Nair

In some good news, Nair hospital has crossed the milestone of 300 safe deliveries of COVID-19 positive pregnant women so far. The hospital conducted its first such delivery on April 14 and by Sunday, had conducted 302. These include a set of triplets, and twins as well.

“According to available data, this is the only such hospital in the world to perform more than 300 deliveries of COVID-19 positive women,” said a statement issued by the BMC.

According to the statement, babies of COVID-19 positive mothers do not contract the virus in the womb, but may get infected through contact. At Nair hospital, 10 babies had tested positive, but did not develop any symptoms. They tested negative later and were discharged.

The hospital had counselled all mothers on what precautions were to be taken. The hospital management will be publishing a research paper on the feat.