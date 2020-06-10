Mumbai tally crosses 51,000 mark; 58 deaths take toll to 1,760

Mumbai crossed the 51,000-case mark on Tuesday, reporting 1,015 new COVID-19 cases and 58 more deaths due to the virus.

The cumulative death toll in the city is now 1,760. Of the total 51,100 patients, 22,493 have recovered so far, with 908 people being discharged on Tuesday alone.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), of the 58 deaths reported on Tuesday, 47 had co-morbidities. While the maximum deaths (30) were of those above the age of 60, two of the deceased were under 40.

The BMC has screened 3.12 lakh senior citizens for blood oxygen concentration and referred 1,834 for oxygen therapy. The city has conducted 2.33 lakh COVID-19 tests so far.

Senior officer dead

A 54 year-old deputy municipal commissioner (in charge) in the BMC died of COVID-19 on Monday — the first senior civic officer claimed by the virus. He was involved in setting up the isolation facilities at the NSCI dome and Mahalaxmi Race Course.

The officer felt unwell a few days ago and was directed to a Mahim fever clinic to submit his swab sample. The test report saying he had tested positive arrived on Monday, when he had come to his office at the civic headquarters.

Since he was asymptomatic, he requested ward officials to allow him to quarantine at home and get a second test done, suspecting a false positive. Much to the shock of civic officers, he died the same night.

P North grows fastest

Meanwhile, the city’s case growth rate dipped under 3% on Tuesday, and now stands at 2.93%.

The P North ward (Malad) continued to have the fastest growth in cases at 6.1%, while G North ward — consisting Dharavi, Dadar and Mahim — became the first ward to hit the 3,500-case mark. Of these, 1,240 cases are active currently.

There are only three wards in the city with fewer than 1,000 cases now, while 13 wards have reported more than 2,000 cases each.

More recoveries

In some good news, both the Navi Mumbai and Panvel muncipal corporations, as well as the Panvel rural limits, posted more recoveries than new COVID-19 cases.

While the tally in Navi Mumbai reached 3,063 with 89 new cases, 90 patients were discharged. The total recoveries now stand at 1,848, with a 60% recovery rate.

Of the 89 cases, 26 were reported from Nerul, 24 from Turbhe, 11 from Koparkhairane, seven each from Airoli, Vashi and Belapur, four from Ghansoli and three from Digha.

With four deaths, death toll now is 96. The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation currently has 1,119 active cases. Till now, 13,762 people have been tested, of which 10,263 were found to ve negative and 436 reports are pending.

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) reported 43 new cases to take its case total to 791, while 62 recoveries pushed its number of discharged patients to 520. Three deaths, all at Kalamboli, took the death toll to 36.

Of the new cases, 16 are from Kamothe, nine from New Panvel, eight from Kharghar, five from Kalamboli and four from Old Panvel. Currently, 235 cases are active. Of the total 3,440 people tested under the PMC, reports of 110 tests are pending.

In Panvel rural, seven more people tested positive, taking the tally to 419. Of the seven, Ulwe and Usarli Khurd reported two cases each, while one each was reported from Bhokarpad, Vavanje and Vichumbe. With 13 recoveries, the total number of recoveries is now 346. The death toll remains 10.

(With inputs from Raina Assainar)