Mumbai tally crosses 38,000 with 1,510 new cases

Mumbai recorded 1,510 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, pushing its tally to 38,442. The city also recorded 54 more fatalities, the highest number of deaths added in a single day, taking its total toll to 1,227. Of the 54 deaths, 14 were reported between May 25 and 28, said civic officials. Mumbai has accounted for 59% of the cases and 56% of the deaths in the State so far.

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) ward-wise data, G North ward, which consists of Dharavi, has recorded the highest number of cases in the city. However, for the second time in a week, Dharavi recorded just 18 new cases, taking its tally to 1,733. The area also recorded one death, bringing its toll to 71. The slum last reported 18 cases on May 27 and its lowest single-day rise of 16 cases was recorded on April 18.

Dadar and Mahim in G North ward recorded 15 and 41 new cases, pushing their tally to 309 and 484 respectively. Assistant municipal commissioner Kiran Dighavkar said 110 of those who have tested positive in Mahim, are essential services staff.

“Most patients are healthcare workers from Breach Candy and Raheja hospitals,” said Mr. Dighavkar. While Raheja Hospital is located in Mahim, Breach Candy has a hostel for its nurses in the area. He said several personnel residing in the police colony in Mahim have also tested positive. “Proactive screening will continue at all places to detect more cases,” Mr. Dighavkar said.

Of the latest victims, 31 patients were men and 23 were women. Of them, 39 had co-morbidities. Civic officials said a series of interventions are being tried to save lives and prevent the condition of patients from deteriorating rapidly. Thirty-eight patients admitted to Sion hospital have received tocilizumab, an expensive repurposed arthritis injection. Of them, 22 patients have shown improvement and seven have been discharged.

Bed capacity increased

Nair hospital, a tertiary care facility which was converted into a dedicated COVID-19 hospital, and the defunct SevenHills Hospital, which was brought to life after the outbreak hit the city, have expanded their capacity by over 1,000 beds each. “Nair delivered on its promise this week by commissioning 1,036 beds, over 900 of them with oxygen support. They include 120 maternity beds, 110 ICU beds and 27 daily dialysis slots. SevenHills has 1,004 beds, including 509 oxygen beds, 68 ICU beds and 29 daily dialysis slots,” Manisha Mhaiskar, principal secretary on special deputation to the BMC wrote in a Facebook post. On Saturday, doctors at Nair hospital completed 200 deliveries of COVID-19 positive women, while the Sion hospital crossed 160 deliveries.