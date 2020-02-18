Mumbai sweats it out at 38.1 degrees

Mumbaikars began the work week in sweltering conditions, with the city recording its warmest February day in three years. The maximum temperature on Monday, at 38.1 degrees Celsius, was seven degrees above normal and a huge rise from Sunday’s 32.6 degrees. Mumbaikars can expect similar weather on Tuesday.

Mumbai had an “unusually short” winter this year, and temperatures have risen this month. February 13 was the warmest winter’s day this year so far, with the maximum temperature at 35.7 degrees Celsius.

Monday was the warmest day of the winter season and also the warmest February day since 2017. That year, the city had reported 38.8 degrees Celsius. In 2012, the warmest February day recorded 39.1 degrees Celsius. The all-time record for highest maximum February temperature is on February 25, 1966, when it went up to 39.6 degrees Celsius.

Monday’s minimum temperature was also a degree warmer than usual, at 19.8 degrees Celsius.

K.S. Hosalikar, Deputy Director General of the India Meteorological Department said the rise in temperature was because of easterly winds. For heat wave-like conditions, more than one station should report such high temperatures, he said. However, in Mumbai, Colaba is 34 degrees Celsius and Santacruz reported a very high temperature. “You can call them heat wave-like conditions that are likely to continue on Tuesday,” he said.

February, he said, usually sees such spikes — especially after February 15, when there is a transition from winter to summer -- and temperatures can go very high or very low. “These spikes are a short occurrence; there might be some in March too.”