Mumbai, suburbs to receive moderate rain on July 24

Mumbai and its suburbs are expected to receive moderate rain on July 24, with a possibility of heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places in city and suburbs, the India Meteorological Department has said. It also noted that the city might witness occassional gusty winds, reaching 50-60 kmph.

ADVERTISEMENT

The average rainfall recorded in Mumbai from 8 a.m. on July 23 till 8 a.m. July 24 was 26.28 mm, while the eastern suburbs received 44.54 mm of rain, and western suburb recorded 41.39 mm of rain.

The high tide is expected at 2:11 p.m. of 4.72 metre and the low tide at 8.20pm of of 1.12 mtr

ADVERTISEMENT

The Central Railway local trains were delayed by 15 minutes due to an overhead wire-related issue between Matunga and Sion Stations. The suburban trains on the Western Railway were operating up to 15 minutes beyond the scheduled time.

IMD’s district-wise weather alert for July 24

Mumbai City: Yellow

Mumbai Suburban: Yellow

ADVERTISEMENT

Thane: Yellow

Palghar: Yellow

Raigad: Orange

ADVERTISEMENT

Pune: Orange

Ratnagiri: Red

Satara: Red

Sindhudurg: Orange

Kolhapur: Orange

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.