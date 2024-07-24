GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mumbai, suburbs to receive moderate rain on July 24

IMD issues Yellow alert for Mumbai, suburbs

Updated - July 24, 2024 09:43 am IST

Published - July 24, 2024 09:42 am IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau
Mumbai recorded an average rainfall recorded of 26.28 mm over the past 24 hours. File

Mumbai recorded an average rainfall recorded of 26.28 mm over the past 24 hours. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Mumbai and its suburbs are expected to receive moderate rain on July 24, with a possibility of heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places in city and suburbs, the India Meteorological Department has said. It also noted that the city might witness occassional gusty winds, reaching 50-60 kmph.

The average rainfall recorded in Mumbai from 8 a.m. on July 23 till 8 a.m. July 24 was 26.28 mm, while the eastern suburbs received 44.54 mm of rain, and western suburb recorded 41.39 mm of rain.

The high tide is expected at 2:11 p.m. of 4.72 metre and the low tide at 8.20pm of of 1.12 mtr

The Central Railway local trains were delayed by 15 minutes due to an overhead wire-related issue between Matunga and Sion Stations. The suburban trains on the Western Railway were operating up to 15 minutes beyond the scheduled time.

IMD’s district-wise weather alert for July 24

Mumbai City: Yellow

Mumbai Suburban: Yellow

Thane: Yellow

Palghar: Yellow

Raigad: Orange

Pune: Orange

Ratnagiri: Red

Satara: Red

Sindhudurg: Orange

Kolhapur: Orange

