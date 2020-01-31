Mumbai shivers at 13.6 degrees

Mumbai recorded its second coldest night of the season at 13.6 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. The maximum temperature on Thursday stayed at 28.9 degrees. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast similar temperatures on Friday and then a gradual increase.

Mumbai recorded its coldest January night since 2013 at 11.4 degrees Celsius on January 17. It was also the coldest January day in a decade, with the city recording a maximum temperature of 25.3 degrees Celsius. This was followed by Thursday, with Mumbai recording a minimum temperature of 13.6 degrees Celsius, four degrees below normal and the second coldest night of the season. The day was also colder at 28.9 degrees Celsius, three degrees below normal. January 22, 1962 holds the all-time record for coldest January night at 7.4 degrees Celsius.

Within the city, Borivali was the coldest at 10.9 degrees Celsius. Other cold areas were Panvel (11.9 degrees Celsius), Goregaon (12.4), Powai (12.6), Colaba (16), Chembur (15.7), Mulund (15.3) and Worli (17.2).

The IMD has forecast the maximum temperature to be 28 to 29 degrees Celsius on Friday and the minimum temperature to be 14 to 16 degrees Celsius.

Deputy director general of the IMD, K.S. Hosalikar, tweeted on Thursday, “Mumbai and interiors of the State for last 3,4 days are seeing gradual drop in temperatures with higher impact in last 48 hours… Next 24 hours trend is likely to continue, then improvement.”

Mahesh Palawat, vice president (meteorology) at private forecaster Skymet Weather tweeted, “Finally cold spell has revisited Mumbai and suburbs… Western disturbance has moved away and cold winds from north are blowing. Enjoy for next 2-3 days.”