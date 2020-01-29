Mumbai sees seventh organ donation

After a gap of nearly two years, a public hospital has recorded an organ donation. The family of a 52-year-old man, who was admitted to the civic-run KEM Hospital in Parel, consented to donate his organ after he was declared brain dead by the treating doctors. Only the liver could be retrieved and the organ was sent for transplant to a patient in Apollo Hospital. This marked the seventh organ donation in the city this year.

KEM Hospital’s dean Dr. Hemant Deshmukh said the donor, a resident of Mumbai, was admitted to the hospital with a fall injury and stroke. “His general condition was very poor at the time of admission. He was declared brain dead on Monday night.”

Dr. Deshmukh said the patient’s relative, a paramedic, was aware of the importance of organ donation. “The patient’s wife and son gave their consent for the donation.”

Participation from public hospitals in declaring brain deaths and facilitating donations has been nil for the past several years, even as public hospitals witness a large number of ICU deaths. When the organ donation programme started in 1997, all donations in the first three years were from public hospitals. “We are trying to push the organ donation programme by continuous training and sensitisation of more people,” Dr. Deshmukh said.