Mumbai sees protests by MVA and BJP

Mumbai witnessed two protest marches— ‘Halla Bol’ on Saturday by the leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s government, demanding the removal of Governor B.S. Koshiyari. The second protest ‘Maafi Maango Andolan’ was led by the leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), seeking an apology from the Shiv Sena, for insulting Hindu saints.

The MVA’s protest started near J.J. Hospital and continued till the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in south Mumbai, while the BJP’s rally took place at different locations in the city. ‘Halla Bol’ symbolises `no tolerance for insults and hurtful remarks being made against Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Dr. Savitribai Phule and others’. Its aim was also to address the issue of Maharashtra losing several big industrial projects to Gujarat, and for the atrocities meted out to all the Marathi-speaking citizens at the border areas of Karnataka.

The Nationalist Congress Party’s Chief Sharad Pawar demanded the removal of the Governor and said, “Have seen so many Governors in the past who have brought pride and fame to Maharashtra. But this Governor makes insulting statements. We want the Centre to remove him immediately.” He went on to say, “In two and a half years, we did not see instances where villagers from Maharashtra demanded going to Karnataka, or Gujarat, or M.P. (Madhya Pradesh). Why has this happened now? Maharashtra will not tolerate this, that’s why the `morcha’ has been organised. Since Shinde-Fadnavis government has come, our historical leaders are insulted, the villagers want to leave the State...”

War of words

Former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray took a dig at the current Chief Minister and said, “We will not compromise on Maharashtra’s pride. And those who try to, we will bring them to their knees. This is the true Shiv Sena of Balasaheb Thackeray.” He added, “Those 50 khoke (50 crore) [allegedly taken by all the leaders of the Shinde camp] who call themselves true Shiv Saikniks of Balasaheb Thackeray, should understand this.” His wife Rashmi and son Aaditya, also a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) of Shiv Sena, were present at the rally.

The CM rebuked all allegations by the MVA government and said, “We have seen the same speeches by the people who are frustrated with the loss of power. We have also seen accusations and counter- accusations. In fact, seeing the work we have been doing for the past four-five months, the MVA has been shaken. They have become depressed and lost hopes,’’ he claimed.

Showing `Maharashtra drohi’ their place

The Leader of the Opposition Ajit Pawar called out to the traitors of Maharashtra and said, “This morcha has been organised to show the ‘Maharashtra drohi’ their place, who are present in Maharashtra now, insulting our historic leaders, insulting our State, its pride. This `morcha’ is proof that Maharashtra will give apt replies to such people and will not sit back, during such insults.”

The ‘Maafi Maango Andolan’ is a protest seeking an apology from Shiv Sena leaders including the Member of Parliament Sanjay Raut, for allegedly insulting many icons and saints of Maharashtra like Dr. B. R. Ambedkar. BJP MLA Parag Alwani and Maharashtra BJP vice president Kripashankar Singh were present.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “Those who insult saints, who do not know where Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar was born, took out today’s `morcha’. Where was Shiv Sena when the Congress insulted Mr. Savarkar everyday?’’ Mr. Fadnavis asked, adding that they were trying to make political capital.”

For allying with the Congress, Mr. Singh said, “You (MVA leader) should die of shame if you don’t remember what the Shiv Sena party with whom you have allied, said about the Congress.” BJP’s MLA Ram Kadam said, “Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders like Sanjay Raut and Sushama Andhare should apologise for the insults they meted out to the Hindu saints and gods. The MVA `morcha’ has the participation of just 20,000 people. We will show the real strength of the people.”

To ensure that no untoward incident took place in the law-and-order situation, around 2,500 police personnel have been deployed on the streets with 317 police officers, 1,870 constables, 22 platoons of the State Reserve Police Force, and 30 squads of the Riot Control Police present.

