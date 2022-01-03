MumbaiMumbai 03 January 2022 17:19 IST
Comments
Mumbai schools to remain shut till January 31 for classes 1 to 9 and 11 amid COVID case spike
03 January 2022
Classes 10 and 12 can attend schools in person
Amid a rapid surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, including the Omicron variant, the civic body on Monday decided to shut schools of all mediums for classes 1 to 9 and 11 till January 31, a civic official said.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that students of classes 10 and 12 are excluded from this decision which means they can attend schools in person.
Classes for students of 1 to 9 and 11 will continue in online mode, as directed earlier.
