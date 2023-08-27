HamberMenu
Mumbai roads will be free of potholes in two-and-half years: Eknath Shinde

He also took a swipe at the rival Shiv Sena faction led by Uddhav Thackeray, stating that had the work of concretisation of city roads been completed, lives would not have been lost to accidents

August 27, 2023 08:11 am | Updated 08:11 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
Image used for representational purpose only.

Image used for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: PTI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on August 26 claimed that Mumbai roads will be free of potholes in the next two to two-and-half years.

He also took a swipe at the rival Shiv Sena faction led by Uddhav Thackeray, stating that had the work of concretisation of city roads been completed, lives would not have been lost to accidents.

"In two to two-and-half years, Mumbai will be free of potholes and all roads will be concretised," Mr. Shinde said.

He was speaking at a party event where former Shiv Sena MLA Tukaram Kate who owed allegiance to the Thackeray faction joined the Shinde-led Shiv Sena along with a former corporator of the Thackeray faction and six former corporators of Congress.

"Earlier, tar roads were built every rainy season and people were forced to travel in potholes," he said.

The undivided Shiv Sena, led by first Bal Thackeray and later his son Uddhav Thackeray, controlled the cash rich Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for 25 years from 1997 to 2022.

