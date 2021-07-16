Mumbai

Mumbai records third highest one-day rainfall in July since 2009

People wait at Sion Station after local train services were affected due to waterlogging after heavy rains, in Mumbai, Friday, July 16, 2021.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Mumbai has received 253.3 mm rainfall in the 24 hours ending 8 a.m. on Friday, making it the city’s third highest single-day rainfall in July in the last 12 years, the IMD data has revealed.

This 24-hour period rainfall was recorded by India Meteorological Department’s Santacruz observatory in the state capital.

On July 15, 2009, Mumbai had received 274.1 mm rainfall, while on July 2, 2019, it had recorded 376.2 mm rainfall, the IMD records showed.

Another observatory in Mumbai - Colaba - however recorded only 12.8 mm rainfall during 24-hour period till Friday morning.

Both the observatories also pointed out that Mumbai has received more rains than its average rainfall.

The Santacruz observatory has reported a departure of 609.1 mm rainfall as it has recorded 1,544.9 mm rainfall since June 1. Similarly, the Colaba weather station has reported a departure of 132.68 mm rainfall as it has received 1,068.4 mm rainfall since June 1.


