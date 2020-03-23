Mumbai records second COVID-19 death

A 63-year-old diamond merchant from Walkeshwar became the second casualty of COVID-19 in Mumbai. The senior citizen had no international travel history, but had been to Surat a fortnight ago.

His wife (64) has also tested positive and is admitted to HN Reliance Foundation Hospital. His last rites were carried out early on Sunday at the Chandanwadi electric crematorium as per infection control protocol.

Civic health officials said that he had diabetes, hypertension and heart disease as well. He had undergone angioplasty 12 years ago.

Officials said the man went to HN Reliance Hospital after he developed breathing problems on March 19. He was immediately put on ventilator support. Doctors suspected COVID-19 and sent his throat swab for testing at Kasturba Hospital and it came back positive on Saturday.

A civic official said the man’s daughter, granddaughter and domestic help are among the close contacts who are being tested. “The patient worked in Bandra Kurla Complex. We have intimated ward officials there. However, because of the lockdown, the offices have been empty and he may have had limited contacts there,” the official said.

He said at least eight staff members of the HN Reliance Hospital are also under watch.

The hospital, in a statement, said the patient was moved to the negative pressure isolation ICU the moment he was suspected to have COVID- 19. “All our healthcare staff were tested and taken care of by the hospital providing them immediate quarantine. All of them have tested negative as of now,” it said.

On Sunday, the State recorded 10 new positive cases, taking the total count to 74. Five are from Mumbai, one from Navi Mumbai and four from Pune. Of the five Mumbai patients, two have a travel history to the U.S., one to Scotland and one to Saudi Arabia.

The Navi Mumbai patient is a 35-year-old man from Airoli with a travel history to Istanbul. “He had been under home quarantine for the last 12 days. On Saturday, he started feeling unwell and was taken to Vashi NMMC hospital, from where he was taken to Kasturba Hospital, where he tested positive. His parents have also been admitted to Kasturba and are under observation, though they don’t have any symptoms. His brother is home quarantined,” NMMC chief medical officer Balasaheb Sonawane said.

(With inputs from Raina Assainar)