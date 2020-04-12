Mumbai records 12 more deaths, toll rises to 76

Mumbai recorded 138 new cases and 12 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, taking the city tally to 1,146 and death toll to 76. A 25-year-old man with no underlying conditions, who tested positive for the virus, is the youngest fatality in the city so far.

According to civic officials, the deceased, a resident of Tunga village, worked in a laundry which has been shut since March 22. He shared a room with three others. “His roommates said he had no symptoms like cough, fever or breathlessness. On April 7, he suddenly woke up with a coarse voice and saliva dripping from his mouth, and was rushed to Rajawadi Hospital,” an official said, adding that he was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

The hospital’s medical superintendent Dr. Vidya Thakur said the man was gasping when he was brought in. “Because he was breathless, we took his swab, which came positive a day after his death,” she said.

Civic officials said he had no underlying medical conditions or history of contact with a positive patient. “We are probing further,” the official said. He said the roommates said the victim appeared to be a bit restless on April 6. “But they assumed that it was something to do with his family as they were struggling to arrange money for his sister’s wedding.”

Civic officials have quarantined the deceased’s roommates and initiated other precautionary measures in the area. The swabs of his roommates were taken for testing. All the other deaths recorded in the city had a history of underlying conditions likes diabetes, hypertension and asthma.