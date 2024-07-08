ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai records over 300mm rainfall in six-hour period; more rains expected

Updated - July 08, 2024 09:12 am IST

Published - July 08, 2024 08:33 am IST - Mumbai

Heavy rains in some low-lying areas led to waterlogging and disruption of suburban train services.

The Hindu Bureau

People walk in flooded water near King Circle in Mumbai on July 8, 2024.  | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini

Mumbai has recorded over 300 mm rainfall at various places in a six-hour period from 1 am to 7 am on July 7. Heavy rains in some low-lying areas led to waterlogging and disruption of suburban train services.

NDRF team rescues 49 people stranded due to heavy rain at resorts in Thane

A BMC official said, “Heavy rain is also expected today. In order to avoid inconvenience to students, a holiday for the first session is declared for all BMC, Government and Private schools and colleges in the Mumbai (BMC area).”

The decision for the next session will be announced after reviewing the situation, a BMC official said.

