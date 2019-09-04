Mumbai rains | Live: Train services resume between Churchgate and Vasai Road

6.30 p.m.

Western Railway has sent this update:

As water level is receding between Mahim and Matunga Road stations, suburban services have been started between Churchgate and Vasai Road stations on fast corridor.

Due to heavy water logging near Mahim and Matunga Road, regular services were not running between Churchgate and Andheri, but all efforts were made to run as many services

Nine services were run from 15.01 hrs to 17.45 hrs from Churchgate to Vasai Road, Bhayandar & Borivali to clear the evening rush.

3.30 p.m.

Western Railway update:

- Due to heavy water logging near Mahim and Matunga Road, no services are running between Churchgate and Andheri for the next two hours.

- Services are running between Andheri and Vasai Road on all four lines in certain intervals.

- Trains between Vasai Road and Virar are not running due to water logging near Nalasopara till further orders.

2.15 p.m.

According to IMD, areas around Mumbai have also received very heavy rainfall on Wednesday including Panvel (360mm), Uran (230mm), Roha (257mm), Matheran (254mm), Thane (194mm).

Western Railway Suburban update at 2.15 p.m.:

Services are running between Churchgate and Vasai Road on both fast lines. Trains on slow lines are not running due to water logging near Matunga Road station.

12.50 p.m.

The IMD has reported an intense spell for the last two hours.

Rainfall warnings for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad are red coded. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall , more than 20 cm is expected in these areas in next 24 hours, says IMD's Deputy Director General K.S. Hosalikar.

In Mumbai Airport, there have been five go-arounds due to drop in visibility and average delays of 25 minutes in arrivals and departures.

Two teams of NDRF, Pune have moved for Panvel, Raigad for prepositioning in view of incessant rainfall.

12.25 p.m.

Water level has gone above 300 mm at Nalasopara, and temporarily train operations have been stopped between Vasai and Virar.

12 noon

Suburbs receive 11-14 mm rainfall

A BEST bus wades through a waterlogged street near Dadar TT circle after rainfall in Central Mumbai. | Photo Credit: Emmanuel Yogini

Mumbaikars woke up to heavy rainfall on Wednesday morning, which lead to waterlogging in several key spots and affected the city’s suburban railway system and traffic.

While the island city received light rain in the morning, the eastern and western suburbs received between 11 mm and 14 mm of rainfall from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has given a forecast of intermittent rain and shower, with very heavy rainfall at isolated places in city and suburbs. As a precautionary measure in the wake of the IMD’s warning, schools have been asked to remain closed today. “The principals of the schools where students are already in are requested to take all precautions and ensure that the children are sent back home carefully and safely,” said an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

11.45 a.m.

Rail services affected

Due to the heavy showers, there were multiple point failures at Virar, affecting suburban rail services on Western Railway (WR). Trains were running 15 minutes late between Vasai Road and Churchgate, with very few services being run between Virar and Vasai Road. On the Central Railway’s (CR), Central Line as well as Harbour Line, services were over 20 minutes late as water entered the tracks at various spots.

According to Mumbai police, traffic is moving slow due to heavy showers and waterlogging at various spots across the city.