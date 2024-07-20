The Mumbai centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy rains in the city on July 20.

Over the past 24 hours Mumbai’s island city recorded an average rainfall of 78 mm. The figure for eastern Mumbai and western Mumbai was 57 mm and 67 mm rainfall, respectively, a civic official said.

Due to waterlogging, traffic on the road near Sheetal Cinema and Kale Marg, both in Kurla area, was diverted. Similarly, traffic on the Aarey route in Goregaon east has been diverted via Seepz-Marol Maroshi-JVLR in both directions, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials said.

