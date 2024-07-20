GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Live

Mumbai rains LIVE updates: City receives heavy showers; waterlogging in some areas, train services normal

Mumbai and its suburbs received intermittent heavy spells of rain

Updated - July 20, 2024 11:34 am IST

Published - July 20, 2024 10:21 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Pedestrians on a road amid heavy monsoon rain, in Navi Mumbai. File.

Pedestrians on a road amid heavy monsoon rain, in Navi Mumbai. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Mumbai centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy rains in the city on July 20. 

Over the past 24 hours Mumbai’s island city recorded an average rainfall of 78 mm. The figure for eastern Mumbai and western Mumbai was 57 mm and 67 mm rainfall, respectively, a civic official said.

Also read: Mumbai hit by heavy rains; public transport services disrupted

Due to waterlogging, traffic on the road near Sheetal Cinema and Kale Marg, both in Kurla area, was diverted. Similarly, traffic on the Aarey route in Goregaon east has been diverted via Seepz-Marol Maroshi-JVLR in both directions, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials said.

Read live updates here:

  • July 20, 2024 10:58
    Visuals from CST Railway Station as rains lash Mumbai
  • July 20, 2024 10:42
    Average rainfall recorded from 8am to 9am today

    Mumbai city receives 21 mm of rainfall, eastern suburbs 16 mm and western suburbs 10 mm on July 20 by 9 a.m.

  • July 20, 2024 10:24
    Incidents of trees falling reported

    Two cases of tree falling, one each in eastern and western suburbs, reported due to the ongoing rain situation. 

  • July 20, 2024 10:23
    Water level in Mithi river reaches 1.43 metre
  • July 20, 2024 10:23
    BEST bus traffic in certain areas is diverted

    Shell colony route no. 360,355,357 diverted via Chembur Naka. 

    Sheeta Talkies, Kurla route no. 302,303,322,517 diverted via Bailbazar, Kamani and bus route no. 488, 533 is diverted via Bail Maniklal eastate, Jambul pada.

    Arey Unit no.22 bus route no. 460, 488 diverted via Seepz Marol Maroshi, JVLR at 7.45am.

  • July 20, 2024 10:23
    Waterlogging is reported from different parts of the city

    Waterlogging has been reported from different parts of the city and BMC staff has begun the dewatering process. Andheri subway is closed for traffic due to waterlogging, civic staff has begun water pumping. Waterlogging is reported from the subways of Malad, Dahisar, Mankhrud, Poisar and Khar where the dewatering process has begun without affecting the traffic.

    - Purnima Sah

  • July 20, 2024 10:19
    Mumbai receives heavy showers; waterlogging in some areas, train services normal

    Mumbai and its suburbs received intermittent heavy spells of rain on Saturday, which led to waterlogging in some areas, but the local trains are operating normally, officials said.

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Mumbai received 91 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period ending 8 am on Saturday, while its eastern and western suburbs recorded 87 mm and 93 mm rainfall respectively.

    The department predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in the city.

    A high tide of 4.24 metres is expected at 11.28 am and of 3.66 metres at 11.18 pm, an IMD official said.

    - PTI

rains / Mumbai / Maharashtra

