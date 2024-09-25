GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mumbai rains September 25 highlights

The India Meteorological Department upgraded its orange alert for Mumbai city and its neighbouring districts to a red alert, valid till 8.30 am on Thursday (September 26, 2024)

Updated - September 26, 2024 02:54 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Pedestrians cross a road amid rain, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024

Pedestrians cross a road amid rain, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024

This live blog is closed.

After a long gap, heavy rains battered Mumbai on Wednesday (September 25, 2024), inundating low-lying areas, halting local trains in their tracks and forcing the diversion of at least 14 incoming flights.

Some roads virtually turned into rivers of fast-moving water as several areas received more than 100 mm of rain in five hours of evening.

As local trains stopped between Kurla and Thane stations on the Central line, thousands of commuters were stranded as CSMT and other stations, while there were traffic jams in various places.

The India Meteorological Department upgraded its orange alert for Mumbai city and its neighbouring districts to a red alert, valid till 8.30 am on Thursday (September 26, 2024).

Long distance trains rescheduled

Long distance trains are rescheduled due to heavy rains in Mumbai. Central railways announced the rescheduling of nine long distance trains. 

See the schedule:

Bus service affected

The city’s Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) bus service was affected at several locations due to heavy rainfall, water logging and traffic congestion.

-PRO of BEST

See the bus schedule.

dcccde7a-23d2-4876-89bd-48ae79ae0bb1.jpg

  • September 26, 2024 01:11
    Mumbai: Woman drowns in nullah after heavy rain

    A 45-year-old woman drowned in a nullah overflowing due to heavy rains in suburban Andheri on Wednesday, police said.

    The incident occurred at around 9.20 pm near gate no. 8 of MIDC, Andheri East, they said. The victim was identified as Vimal Anil Gaikwad.

    Local police and the fire brigade were alerted and they took the woman to the Cooper Hospital where she was declared brought dead, they said.

    - PTI

  • September 26, 2024 00:05
    First local train departs from Kurla

    The first local train has departed from Kurla, but it is moving very slowly.

  • September 26, 2024 00:04
    Watch: Heavy rain batters Mumbai
  • September 25, 2024 23:52
    Mumbai on orange alert for September 26

    According to an updated forecast for September 26, Palghar is on red alert, Raigad, Mumbai and Thane on orange alert while Ratnagiri is on yellow alert.

  • September 25, 2024 23:11
    BMC asks Mumbaikars to avoid stepping out of homes, releases emergency number

    Brihan Mumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) asked Mumbaikars to avoid stepping out of their homes if not required.

    “Please dial 1916, the contact number of the main control room of the BMC, for help and official information if required,” said the BMC.

  • September 25, 2024 23:00
    Holiday for schools and colleges in Mumbai on Thursday amid red alert for rain

    Schools and colleges in Mumbai and its suburbs will remain shut tomorrow amid a red alert for heavy rains, officials said.

    School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar, the guardian minister for Mumbai city, declared a holiday as heavy rains pounded Mumbai.

    A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said the holiday has been declared as a precautionary measure as the Met department has issued a red alert predicting extremely heavy rainfall till 8:30 tomorrow.

    - PTI

  • September 25, 2024 22:35
    Heavy rainfall led to waterlogging situation at Sir Parshuram College Ground in Pune
  • September 25, 2024 22:31
    Sir Parshuram College Ground, venue of PM Modi’s rally tomorrow, is waterlogged

    Heavy rainfall has led to a water logging situation at Sir Parshuram College Ground in Pune.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally is scheduled in the ground for tomorrow.

  • September 25, 2024 22:17
    Local train services hit, road traffic crawls

    After a long hiatus, heavy rains returned to lash Mumbai and suburbs today inundating low-lying areas, stopping local trains on tracks between Kurla and Thane stations and stranding passengers even as traffic crawled on roads.

    Rains lash Mumbai after long break; local train services hit, road traffic crawls

    Heavy rains lash Mumbai, causing flooding, train delays, and flight diversions, with red alerts issued by IMD.

  • September 25, 2024 22:00
    Two flights diverted as rains lash Mumbai

    Two flights were diverted out of Mumbai Airport today due to the inclement weather in the city, an airport official said.

    Besides, seven flights of different airlines had to make a go-around till 8.09 pm before getting clearance for landing, he said.

    The two diverted flights included IndiGo flight 6E1052, which initially did a go-around before finally getting diverted to Ahmedabad.

    - PTI

    The city is witnessing heavy showers since afternoon, leading to waterlogging and disruption of traffic.

  • September 25, 2024 21:56
    Key officials and engineers are asked to monitor situation

    Because of the heavy rainfall in Mumbai and the red alert for the city, BMC issued directions to all the key officials and engineers to monitor the situation and stay in control rooms.

  • September 25, 2024 21:53
    Rain water entered houses

    Rainwater entered the houses in Mirashi Nagar, Palav Chawl near the Kanjurmarg East Police Station 

  • September 25, 2024 21:40
    Kurla railway tracks underwater

    Kurla railway tracks are underwater, due to which local trains running from Thane to Mumbai have stopped.

    Thousands of passengers are stranded due to the stoppage.

  • September 25, 2024 21:32
    Rain causes traffic block in Mumbai

    The recent rain has caused traffic blocks at several places in Mumbai.

    See the videos:

  • September 25, 2024 21:25
    Rain obstructs traffic

    Slow traffic on Western & Eastern Express Highways (Bandre-BKC).

    Andheri Subway closed due to 2 to 3 feet waterlogging; traffic diverted to SV Road.

  • September 25, 2024 21:13
    People waiting in Ghatkopar Railway Station

    e6760a7f-2448-4e4e-ac5e-8d36afaa7d35.jpg

    People are waiting in Ghatkopar Railway Station as trains are delaid due to water logging.

  • September 25, 2024 21:09
    Flights diverted

    Seven flights were made to go-arounds and 2 flights diversions were reported till 8:00 p.m.

    PRO, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport

  • September 25, 2024 21:06
    Local trains stranded

    Local trains on the up-and-down slow line between Vidhyavihar and Mulund are facing disruption due to waterlogging.

    From 8:10 p.m. onwards trains are stranded. The fast line and harbour line are in a working state, the slow line local trains will be directed to the fast line. 

    Central railway PRO

Published - September 25, 2024 09:05 pm IST

