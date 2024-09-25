This live blog is closed.

After a long gap, heavy rains battered Mumbai on Wednesday (September 25, 2024), inundating low-lying areas, halting local trains in their tracks and forcing the diversion of at least 14 incoming flights.

Some roads virtually turned into rivers of fast-moving water as several areas received more than 100 mm of rain in five hours of evening.

As local trains stopped between Kurla and Thane stations on the Central line, thousands of commuters were stranded as CSMT and other stations, while there were traffic jams in various places.

The India Meteorological Department upgraded its orange alert for Mumbai city and its neighbouring districts to a red alert, valid till 8.30 am on Thursday (September 26, 2024).