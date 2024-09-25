GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Live

Mumbai rains LIVE updates: IMD issues red alert; local train service hit

Mumbai’s island city has been witnessing heavy rains since evening, while it has been pouring in many suburban pockets since afternoon

Updated - September 25, 2024 09:53 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Pedestrians cross a road amid rain, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024

Pedestrians cross a road amid rain, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday (September 25, 2024) evening issued a red alert for Mumbai and its neighbouring districts, predicting “extremely heavy rainfall”.

It has been raining in many parts of the city since afternoon. 

A civic official said the IMD upgraded the orange alert to a red alert, which is valid till 8.30 a.m. on Thursday (September 26, 2024).

In its latest warning, issued at 5.30 pm, IMD has predicted “extremely heavy rainfall and thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds at isolated places very likely” in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Ratnagiri districts.

Mumbai’s island city has been witnessing heavy rains since evening, while it has been pouring in many suburban pockets since afternoon. Mulund and its surrounding areas experienced the heaviest rainfall, resulting in waterlogging in low-lying areas, PTI reports.

Heavy rains slowed down road traffic due to waterlogging and poor visibility. Suburban train services, considered the lifeline of Mumbai, were also delayed due to rains, officials told PTI.

Follow live updates below:
  • September 25, 2024 21:53
    Rain water entered houses

    Rainwater entered the houses in Mirashi Nagar, Palav Chawl near the Kanjurmarg East Police Station 

  • September 25, 2024 21:40
    Kurla railway tracks underwater

    Kurla railway tracks are underwater, due to which local trains running from Thane to Mumbai have stopped.

    Thousands of passengers are stranded due to the stoppage.

  • September 25, 2024 21:32
    Rain causes traffic block in Mumbai

    The recent rain has caused traffic blocks at several places in Mumbai.

    See the videos:

  • September 25, 2024 21:25
    Rain obstructs traffic

    Slow traffic on Western & Eastern Express Highways (Bandre-BKC).

    Andheri Subway closed due to 2 to 3 feet waterlogging; traffic diverted to SV Road.

  • September 25, 2024 21:13
    People waiting in Ghatkopar Railway Station

    e6760a7f-2448-4e4e-ac5e-8d36afaa7d35.jpg

    People are waiting in Ghatkopar Railway Station as trains are delaid due to water logging.

  • September 25, 2024 21:09
    Flights diverted

    Seven flights were made to go-arounds and 2 flights diversions were reported till 8:00 p.m.

    PRO, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport

  • September 25, 2024 21:06
    Local trains stranded

    Local trains on the up-and-down slow line between Vidhyavihar and Mulund are facing disruption due to waterlogging.

    From 8:10 p.m. onwards trains are stranded. The fast line and harbour line are in a working state, the slow line local trains will be directed to the fast line. 

    Central railway PRO

Published - September 25, 2024 09:05 pm IST

