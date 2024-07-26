Mumbai rains: BMC declares schools, colleges to operate normally today

In a sigh of relief amid heavy downpours, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation declared that all the schools and colleges in its area will operate normally on Friday.

Taking to X, the BMC said that the weather and rainfall in Mumbai are normal at present, allowing life in the metropolitan city to proceed smoothly.

"As a result, all schools and colleges in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) area will remain open regularly tomorrow, Friday, 26th July 2024. Parents are humbly requested not to believe any other information or rumours regarding school and college holidays and to rely only on official information from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation," it said.

Meanwhile, the Raigad administration has ordered the closure of schools and colleges in the district on Friday in the wake of a heavy rainfall alert.

The IMD has issued an orange alert for Mumbai for July 26 and a yellow alert for July 27.

As the state of Maharashtra faces the effects of continuous rainfall, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde took stock of the situation in the state on Thursday.

CM called the Raigad collector, told him to help all flood-affected people, and assured him of all the help.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a press release and said, "Isolated extremely heavy rainfall very likely over ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during July 25-27 and in Konkan & Goa on 25 and 26 July and Gujarat region on 25th July."

The IMD has issued a red alert for the Raigad district for July 26 and an orange alert for July 27.

The weather department has also issued a red alert for Ratnagiri and Satara for July 26.

Rainfall recorded during the past 24 hours until 8:30 a.m. on Thursday was 44 mm in Mumbai city, 90 mm in the Eastern suburbs, and 89 mm in the Western suburbs.

