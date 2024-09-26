GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mumbai rains: 45-year-old woman drowns in nullah in Andheri after waterlogging

Local police and the fire brigade were alerted and they took the woman to the Cooper Hospital where she was declared brought dead, they said

Updated - September 26, 2024 11:34 am IST - Mumbai

Agencies
A view of the submerged railway track after heavy rainfall, at Bhandup railway station in Mumbai on Wednesday.

A view of the submerged railway track after heavy rainfall, at Bhandup railway station in Mumbai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ANI

A 45-year-old woman drowned in a nullah overflowing due to heavy rains in suburban Andheri on Wednesday (September 25, 2024), police said.

The incident occurred at around 9.20 p.m. near gate no. 8 of MIDC, Andheri East, they said. The victim was identified as Vimal Anil Gaikwad.

Local police and the fire brigade were alerted and they took the woman to the Cooper Hospital where she was declared brought dead, they said.

Follow Mumbai rains LIVE updates

Severe waterlogging paralyses Mumbai

Railway commuters walked on tracks at the Chunabhatti Railway station as Mumbai faced severe waterlogging followed by torrential rains.

Severe waterlogging witnessed in Mumbai’s Kurla East area, Nehru Nagar, Chembur and heavy traffic snarls was witnessed on Kurla bridge following the rain.

Heavy rains triggered a landslide at Mumbra bypass at around 11.30 p.m. which disrupted traffic movement on bypass, and lasted for more than 3 hours.

Also Read | PM Modi’s visit to Pune cancelled due to heavy rains

Holiday for schools on September 26

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced a holiday for all schools and colleges in Thane, Palghar, Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad to be shut on Thursday (September 26, 2024) after the city was lashed with heavy rains on Wednesday inundating low-lying areas, halting local trains and forcing the diversion of at least 14 incoming flights. 

Vehicular and rail traffic in Mumbai resumed on Thursday. Local trains, considered the lifeline of Mumbai, were running normally though some services were slightly delayed, as per officials. Buses of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking also hit the roads since early morning.

The Mumbai civic body and police have advised all people in the city and surrounding areas to stay indoors as much as possible. 

Published - September 26, 2024 11:10 am IST

