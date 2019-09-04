Mumbai rain: traffic, suburban train service affected, schools closed

Mumbaikars woke up to heavy rainfall on Wednesday morning, which lead to waterlogging in several key spots and affected the city’s suburban railway system and traffic.

While the island city received light rain in the morning, the eastern and western suburbs received between 11 mm and 14 mm of rainfall from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has given a forecast of intermittent rain and shower, with very heavy rainfall at isolated places in city and suburbs. As a precautionary measure in the wake of the IMD’s warning, schools have been asked to remain closed today. “The principals of the schools where students are already in are requested to take all precautions and ensure that the children are sent back home carefully and safely,” said an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Due to the heavy showers, there were multiple point failures at Virar, affecting suburban rail services on Western Railway (WR). Trains were running 15 minutes late between Vasai Road and Churchgate, with very few services being run between Virar and Vasai Road. On the Central Railway’s (CR), Central Line as well as Harbour Line, services were over 20 minutes late as water entered the tracks at various spots.

According to Mumbai police, traffic is moving slow due to heavy showers and waterlogging at various spots across the city. Traffic snarls have been reported at Amrut Nagar Jn, Gandhi Nagar at Kanjurmarg, Sakinaka Junction, Sonapur Junction at Mulund, Netaji Palkar Chowk in Andheri Ganesh Mishthanna in Antop Hill, 90 Feet Road in Dharavi, Andheri Subway, Chincholi Port Rd. in Malad, Shivaji Chowk in Antop Hill, Western Express Highway near Metro Station, Milan Subway, King Circle, Poisar Subway, Hindmata Junction, Dadar T.T Circle, Postal Colony in Chembur, LBS Road in Kurla (W), Mazgaon dockyard Jn.

The rain had some minor impact on air traffic as well. An airport spokesperson said that at 10 a.m., operations at the Mumbai airport were normal with minor delays of 10 to 15 minutes.