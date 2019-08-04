Mumbai rain live updates: City received 204 mm rainfall in 24 hours

Overnight heavy rains in Mumbai and its adjoining areas crippled normal life and disrupted rail and air traffic on Sunday morning.

Also read: Full list of cancelled and diverted trains

Mumbai woke up to heavy downpour for the second day in a row, with no immediate respite likely as the weather office here predicted more showers throughout the day.

Here are the latest updates from the Mumbai bureau:

1.10 pm

Mumbai received 204 mm rainfall in 24 hours

Mumbai received 204 mm rainfall in the 24 hours leading up to 8.30 a.m. on Sunday.

India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy to very heavy rains throughout Sunday with extremely heavy rain in certain areas. The island city received 146 mm rainfall in these 24 hours while both eastern and western suburbs received 195 mm rainfall, indicating widespread rainfall activity.

A high tide alert has been issued for 2.29 p.m. at 4.83 meters, and citizens have been advised not to venture near the sea.

Heavy water-logging was reported in Sion, Andheri, Goregaon, Malad, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Chembur areas, and traffic had to be diverted from waterlogged roads.

About 400 people from Kurla's Kranti Nagar, located next to the Mithi river, were shifted to a municipal school in the area after the river breached the 3-meter mark on Sunday as well.

4 injured in landslip

Four people were injured in a landslip in Dindoshi early on Sunday morning. The incident happened at around 7.45a.m. when a portion of the adjoining hill collapsed on some shanties near it. Of the four injured, two are minors and one is a senior citizen. They have been admitted to HBT Trauma Care Hospital where their condition is reportedly stable.

12.50 pm

Incessant showers continue to pound Pune, other districts in western Maharashtra

Pune city received near-continuous rain since Saturday evening, prompting ongoing discharges of water from the over-sated Khadakwasla dam into the Mutha River.

Over 35,000 cusecs were released from the Khadakwasla into the Mutha on Sunday.

Likewise, release of water from the Pavana dam has caused waterlogging in a number of residential areas in the city's Pimpri and Sanghvi areas.

(Reports our Pune correpondent)

12.40 pm

35 trapped in village near Khadvali

Minister Eknath Shinde said that there are floods along the Ulhas, Bhatsa and Barvi rivers in Thane district. Around 35 people are trapped in a village called Joo, near Khadvali.

As per latest reports, NDRF is reaching the village for rescue. The Minister said that he has requested air force to airlift the people who are stuck, bu the helicopter ia facing difficulty due to bad weather conditions.

Maharashtra Chief Minister and Chief Secretary are monitoring the situation.

12.10 pm

Power supply cut off in Vasai

Power supply to several areas of Vasai has been cut off since 6 a.m. due to flooding of electricity sub-station

As per the latest Western Railway update at 12.0 pm, train services between Vasai and Virar are being run on slow lines at cautious speed.

"Water level between Vasai and Nalasopara:- Up through - 110 mm, Dn Through-140 mm, Up local line below rail top, Dn local line- clear. Services being run on slow lines between Vasai and Virar at cautious speed. Trains running with delays," Railways said in their update on Twitter.

12.00 pm

Heavy to very heavy rain expected in next 24 hours

According to the city civic body, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast intermittent rain with heavy to very heavy showers in the city and suburbs and extremely heavy rain at isolated places in next 24 hours.

Compiled by IMD

The city, its neighbouring Thane and Palghar districts and Navi Mumbai town were witnessing incessant rains since last two days and a number of incidents of tree fall were reported from there, an official said.

In the last 24 hours, the city received 100 mm rain while the suburbs, Thane and Navi Mumbai got more than 250 mm downpour, IMD’s deputy director K S Hosalikar said.

11.40 am

Godavari above danger mark, flood-like situation in Nashik

Heavy rains and release of water from Gangapur dam into the Godavari river caused a flood-like situation in some areas of Maharashtra’s Nashik district.

More than 20,000 cusecs (cubic foot per second) of water was released from the Gangapur dam on Sunday morning, which led to the Godavari river flowing above the danger mark, an official at the district collectorate said.

This also caused water-logging around some temples located on the banks of the river, he said, adding that the water reached up to the neck of the Dutondya Maruti, a statue of Lord Hanuman on the river bed, and was just a few feet below the Ram Setu bridge.

11.30 am

Trains cancelled as heavy rains continue

Being a Sunday, most of the office-goers were spared of hardships caused by the suspension of local train services on various routes.

Due to the accumulation of water on tracks at a few sections following heavy and continuous rains, the Central Railway’s services on the Main Line and Harbour Line between the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (in Mumbai) and Karjat, Kasaraand Khopoli were suspended since 8 am, its chief spokesman Sunil Udasi said.

“This has been done as a precautionary measure to avoid hardships to commuters later...the situation will be reviewed every hour,” he said.

However, the train services on Trans-Harbour Line and fourth corridor of Kharkopar was running normally, he said.

Due to water-logging and crashing of boulders between Karjat (located in neighbouring Raigad district) and Lonavala hill town (in Pune district) in the Western Ghats section, several Mumbai-bound trains were terminated, diverted or cancelled, an official at the CR control room said.

The rail route from Pune to Mumbai was also closed, he added.

Besides local trains, some long distance trains like Duranto, Konark Express, Amritsar Express and Devgiri Express were stuck near Igatpuri (in Nashik district), and Aatgaon and Khardi near Kalyan, another Central Railway official said.

A Mumbai airport spokesperson said two incoming flights were diverted and six had to make a go around due to the heavy rains.

In Palghar, heavy rains led to water levels rising over tracks in some sections, leading to suspension of train services between Vasai and Virar towns, a Western Railway official said.

All Mail and Express trains were stopped on the Western line due to flooding on tracks near Nalasopara, he said.

However, trains were moving on the Vasai-Churchgate and Virar-Dadar sections, he added.

A 16-year-old boy was feared drowned after he was swept away in the flood in Vikaramgadh taluka of Palghar on Saturday, a district official said, adding that a search was on to trace him.

According to Hosalikar, heavy rains will continue to lash Mumbai during the day.

“Rainfall to continue with gusty winds. High tide of 4.5 m plus today afternoon, and surcharged Mithi river....

Avoid outing as far as possible. Sea will be rough, fisherman warnings, heavy rainfall warnings in place. Watch for IMD weather updates please,” he said in a tweet.

Some residents were evacuated from areas around the Mithi river, the BMC said in a statement.

Food packets and water were provided to all at the relief camp, it added.

The Thane district administration also asked residents of villages located on the banks of Barvi and Ulhas rivers to shift to safer places as there was flooding in those areas due to release of water from the Barvi dam.