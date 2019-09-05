Mumbai rain hits IndiGo the most; passengers have harrowing time

A day after Mumbai airport reported delays in services following heavy rain, IndiGo, the worst-hit among airlines, said it was cancelling a few flights to stabilise operations.

On Wednesday, flight delays at the Mumbai airport were on two counts — poor visibility and staff being unable to report for on-time duty.

At 12 p.m., Swedish airport and airline tracker Flightradar24 said that 9% or 42 incoming flights were delayed and 16 arrivals into Mumbai had been cancelled. There was a 20-minute average delay in departures, with 131 (29%) reporting delays. Sixteen departures had been cancelled, the tracker said.

A Mumbai International Airport Ltd. (MIAL) spokesperson said that operations were normal but for a slight delay in arrivals and departures.

“The situation at the Mumbai airport has been largely normalised and operations have resumed as per the schedule. There are few cancellations to stabilise the operations. Therefore, we request the passengers to check the status of their flight before proceeding for the airport. We thank MIAL for their support. This eased the situation at the Mumbai airport last night (Wednesday). All affected passengers are being accommodated on alternative flights,” an Indigo spokesperson said.

On Wednesday, IndiGo, faced passenger anger as they took to social media. An airline spokesperson said that 24 of its flights had been held up on ground until 11.30 p.m. With all ongoing collective efforts, only five flights had departed between 10.30 p.m. and 11.10 p.m.

IndiGo said as a result of water logging on roads, and the subsequent traffic jams, many of its ground support staff, crew and captains had not been able to reach the airport on time leading to delays extending to flights landing but deplaning taking over an hour in some cases.

Nancy Thakkar, who happened to be on flight 6E-6097 to Delhi from Mumbai, tweeted a video that showed agitated passengers demanding answers from crew members, one of whom is seen breaking down.

Yesterday I happened to be on indigo Mumbai Delhi flight6E6097 which was stranded on Mumbai airport runway who is responsible for the inconvenience and inhuman behaviour..

INDIGO(minus the airhostess as they are mediators)

AIRPORT AUTHORITY @DGCAIndia@IndiGo6E @MumbaiAirport pic.twitter.com/Hs3CfMThJz — Nancy Thakkar (@NancyThakkar2) September 5, 2019

The flight was delayed by 7 hours. Originally scheduled for a 3.15 p.m. departure, the aircraft left for Delhi only at 10.07 p.m. to reach around midnight.

Bhoomika Dattani tweeted that her husband was inside an aircraft which had landed an hour earlier in Mumbai, but could not alight as they were waiting for the step-ladder to be brought.

Abhijit Sengupta said in his tweet that his daughter who arrived by Indigo flight 6E-757 from Kolkata at 7.25 p.m. was still inside the aircraft at 10.37 p.m. as the aircraft door was yet to be opened.

While IndiGo had to face the brunt, other airlines also had the share of troubles due to the rain, with SpiceJet, Air India and GoAir reporting delays and issuing advisories.

Pawan K. Goenka, managing director of Mahindra and Mahindra Limited, tweeted that his Air India flight to Delhi from Mumbai was delayed by two hours because the crew could not reach the airport in time. “Strange that all the passengers could reach but the crew was delayed,” he said.