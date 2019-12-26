Mumbai-Pune rail traffic to be completely restored today

The Central Railway (CR) will regularise rail traffic between Mumbai and Pune on Thursday as it has completed building a viaduct on the Up line between Monkey Hill and Nagnath stations in Bhor Ghat.

CR decided to build a 43-metre bridge between the two stations after the section was ravaged during the monsoon. The work on the section has been under way since October and CR has had to cancel several intercity and shuttle services between Mumbai and Pune and short-terminate five long-distance trains at Pune.

CR had earlier estimated that the work would be completed by January 15 next year, but has managed to finish it ahead of time. Chief public relations officer, CR, Shivaji Sutar said they will be restoring all train traffic on the route from Thursday.

The location of the work had posed a massive challenge as the concrete required for the structure could not be prepared at the site due to lack of space.

Moreover, the section runs on a valley over 50 metres deep on one side and a rock face around 50 metre high on the other. The site has no road access, the railway line being the only way to reach it.

To complicate matters further, a part of the track lies on a 150-metre-long viaduct and the entire section has two tunnels at each end, further reducing the space to work.

“We had to take some innovative steps to ensure the work got completed on time. Firstly, we used a retardant to slow down the setting process of concrete so that we could transport it to the site. Secondly, while transporting the cranes, we removed their tyres as the height was infringing the overhead wires,” Mr. Sutar said.