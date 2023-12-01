Mumbai police's sniffer dog 'Leo' finds missing 6-year-old child

December 01, 2023 12:15 pm | Updated 12:15 pm IST - Mumbai

In a remarkable demonstration of canine skill, a sniffer dog of the Mumbai police's Bomb Disposal and Detection Squad (BDDS) named Leo assisted the Police in locating a kidnapped 6-year-old child from the Ashok Nagar area of Andheri East, Mumbai

The child had gone out to play with friends but did not return home, leaving his family worried. Despite an extensive search, they could not find him.

The family then approached the Powai police station, which is close to their residence. The Powai police registered the case and formed a team to start the search.

The search was challenging due to the lack of CCTV coverage in the area, which is a slum. However, the Powai police initiated an investigation with the assistance of technical resources, covert informers, and local residents.

To expedite the search for the missing child, the police called in a dog squad. The search operation was conducted based on the scent of the T-shirt that the child had worn that day. Leo, the police's search dog, was first taken to the boy's house. Shortly after that, Leo led the police to the location of the child, who was found in the Ambedkar Garden, Ashok Tower area. The child was safely returned to his family.

