Mumbai police withdraws circular seeking DCP’s nod for POCSO cases

Sonam Saigal MUMBAI July 13, 2022 03:17 IST
Updated: July 13, 2022 10:27 IST

Mumbai police on Tuesday withdrew the circular that mandated the permission from a Deputy Police Commissioner (DCP) before registering a First Information Report (FIR) in molestation and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) cases.

The circular had mentioned cases of molestation or sexual crimes involving minors should be registered only after recommendation from an officer of the rank of Assistant Commissioner and permission from a DCP.

On June 11, former Police Commissioner of Mumbai Sanjay Pandey had held the circular in abeyance.

He had assured Maharashtra Child Rights Commission's chairperson Sushiben Shah, noted advocate and activist Flavia Agnes and others, that a new draft will be sent to them on or before June 13.

He held the circular in abeyance after attending a virtual meeting organised by Majlis, a non-governmental organisation working to protect and promote rights of women and children.

