Mumbai Police use social media to unite five-year-old child with mother

The Mumbai Police on Friday reunited a five-year-old child with his family with an effective use of WhatsApp and social media websites.

“We received a call around 3:30 p.m. informing us of a stranded child in front of PVR Cinemas at Linking Road. A team found the boy alone and crying and brought him to the station. The child was shaken and unable to tell us where he was from,” senior police inspector Bharat Gaikwad, Amboli police station, said.

To search for the child’s parents, the team led by Mr. Gaikwad decided to make use of WhatsApp and other social media websites.

“We informed all nearby police stations about the child. A photo of the child was forwarded to several social media groups along with necessary details, hoping that it would reach the boy’s family,” he said.

The message in one of the social media groups was seen by an acquaintance of the child’s mother. Vaishali Paresh Savla, his mother, was by the time also looking for her child.

Ms. Savla is a resident of Nallasopara and had come to Champaben Hall in New Link Road, Oshiwara, to attend a wedding.

During the wedding, the child wandered off from the hall while playing and got lost. He forgot his way back and somehow ended up in front of the multiplex from where the police found him.

“I would like to thank all the officers of Amboli police station for safely giving my child back to me. I would also like to thank everyone who spread the message about my child so that he could reach me,” said Ms. Savla, after being reunited with her child.