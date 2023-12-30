Mumbai Police to deploy 11,500 personnel on New Year’s eve 

December 30, 2023 11:31 am | Updated 11:31 am IST - MUMBAI

The Mumbai police said on December 29 that they will deploy as many as 11,500 police officials apart from senior police officials to ensure a smooth transition into the New Year. On New Year’s eve, police have made elaborate security arrangements at all public parks, restaurants, hotels, pubs and shopping malls and have urged citizens to dial the emergency helpline number 100 when in need.

Police will also deploy 22 Deputy Commissioner level officers, 2,051 police inspectors, 45 Assistant Commissioner of Police level officers and 11,500 police officials across Mumbai to maintain law and order in the city.

SRPF companies, QRT teams, RCPs, and Police Home guards will guard specific zones that are expected to witness significant footfall.

“There will be blockades and patrolling across the city,” a police personnel said. Police will keep an eye out for traffic rule violators, drunk driving, rash drivers and two-wheeler riders. “Strict action will be taken against drivers found driving under the influence of alcohol, without license, people causing nuisance at public places and events, eve teasers, those involved in illegal sale of liquor, or selling or consuming any kind of narcotics,” the police personnel said.

“We request citizens to avoid violations and maintain peace. In emergency or distress, we request people to reach out to police helpline number 100,” the police personnel said.