Mumbai police summon film director Anurag Kashyap in rape case

Film director Anurag Kashyap has been summoned for investigation at Versova police station on October 1 after an actor alleged that he raped her in 2013.

Talking to The Hindu, DCP Abhishek Trimukhe confirmed the development.

An FIR was registered against him on September 23 under Sections 376 (punishment for rape), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code. The complaint filed by the actor alleged that the director raped her at her house in Yari Road in 2013.

On September 19, the actor tweeted, “Mr Kashyap has forced himself on me and extremely badly. Narendra Modiji kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. Pls help!”

Mr. Kashyap put out a press statement by lawyer Priyanka Khimani on Twitter on September 21. It read, “My client, Anurag Kashyap has been deeply pained by the false allegations of sexual misconduct that have recently surfaced against him. These allegations are completely false, malicious and dishonest. It is sad that a social movement as important as #metoo movement has been co-opted by vested interests and reduced to a mere tool for character assassination. Fictitious allegations of this nature seriously undermine the movement and seek to unconscionably trade upon the pain and trauma of actual victims of sexual harassment and abuse. My client has been fully advised of his rights and remedies in law and intends to pursue them to the fullest extent.”

