Mumbai Police submit report in court on probe against Kangana on social media posts

The case pertains to the hateful messages posted by the actor and her sister on social media.

Mumbai Police on Thursday submitted before a magistrate court a report of their inquiry into a complaint against actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister for posting alleged hateful messages on social media.

In October last year, the magistrate court in Mumbai asked suburban Amboli police to conduct an inquiry into a private complaint, filed by lawyer Ali Kashif Khan Deshmukh, related to the alleged objectionable messages and file a report by December 5.

The police failed to submit their report within the time-frame given by the court.

The court later extended the deadline which, too, was missed.

During a hearing on February 5, the court asked the police to submit a progress report on the inquiry it had ordered into the complaint against Ranaut and her sister and posted the matter for further hearing on March 4.

The police on Thursday filed a report of their probe into the matter.

The court heard the arguments and kept the matter for orders on April 5.

According to the complaint, Ms. Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel had posted an objectionable message on Twitter in April last year, targeting a particular community, following which her account was suspended.

Ms. Ranaut then posted a video in support of her sister and in the clip allegedly referred to members of a particular community as "terrorists", the complainant said, seeking a police investigation and action against the two.