ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai police release woman held for giving death threat to Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Published - November 04, 2024 12:51 pm IST - Mumbai

According to the police, Fatima Khan is well-qualified but mentally unstable

PTI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. File | Photo Credit: ANI

“The Mumbai police have released the 24-year-old woman apprehended for allegedly giving a death threat to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after interrogating her,” an official said on Monday (November 4, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

Fatima Khan, an IT graduate living with her family in Ulhasnagar, Thane district, was nabbed in a joint operation by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad and police. The official said she was brought to Mumbai for interrogation, served a notice, and later released on Sunday (November 3, 2024).

According to the police, Fatima Khan is well-qualified but mentally unstable. Her father works in the timber business. The Mumbai traffic police on Saturday (November 2, 2024) received a WhatsApp message from an unknown number threatening that if Mr. Adityanath did not resign as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister in 10 days, he would be killed like Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique, who was gunned down last month.

Watch: Baba Siddique killing: a breakdown of law and order in Mumbai?

During the probe, it was found that Fatima Khan had sent the message, and she was apprehended from Ulhasnagar in a joint operation by the ATS and police. The police are on alert as Mr. Adityanath is expected to visit Maharashtra to campaign for the November 20 Assembly elections.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US