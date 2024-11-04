Mumbai police release woman held for giving death threat to Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

“The Mumbai police have released the 24-year-old woman apprehended for allegedly giving a death threat to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after interrogating her,” an official said on Monday (November 4, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

Fatima Khan, an IT graduate living with her family in Ulhasnagar, Thane district, was nabbed in a joint operation by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad and police. The official said she was brought to Mumbai for interrogation, served a notice, and later released on Sunday (November 3, 2024).

According to the police, Fatima Khan is well-qualified but mentally unstable. Her father works in the timber business. The Mumbai traffic police on Saturday (November 2, 2024) received a WhatsApp message from an unknown number threatening that if Mr. Adityanath did not resign as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister in 10 days, he would be killed like Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique, who was gunned down last month.

During the probe, it was found that Fatima Khan had sent the message, and she was apprehended from Ulhasnagar in a joint operation by the ATS and police. The police are on alert as Mr. Adityanath is expected to visit Maharashtra to campaign for the November 20 Assembly elections.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.