Mumbai Police receives threat call to attack, registers FIR

July 18, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - Mumbai

The caller also gave death threats to Modi, Adityanath, the police say

The Hindu Bureau

The Mumbai Police on Tuesday received a call threatening to carry out an attack like the 26/11-like Mumbai terror attacks.

The call was received on Mumbai’s traffic control room number around 12 p.m. on Tuesday. Police officials have said the caller also spoke about targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Mumbai Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the unknown caller.

On July 12 too, the Mumbai Police had received a call from an unidentified man, threatening to carry out a 26/11-like terror attack if Pakistani woman Seema Haider did not return to her country, an official said on Tuesday.

Earlier this week, a man from Gorakhpur had called on a helpline in U.P. issuing a threat to kill Mr. Modi and Mr. Adityanath.

