HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mumbai Police receives threat call to attack, registers FIR

The caller also gave death threats to Modi, Adityanath, the police say

July 18, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau

The Mumbai Police on Tuesday received a call threatening to carry out an attack like the 26/11-like Mumbai terror attacks.

The call was received on Mumbai’s traffic control room number around 12 p.m. on Tuesday. Police officials have said the caller also spoke about targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Mumbai Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the unknown caller.

On July 12 too, the Mumbai Police had received a call from an unidentified man, threatening to carry out a 26/11-like terror attack if Pakistani woman Seema Haider did not return to her country, an official said on Tuesday.

Earlier this week, a man from Gorakhpur had called on a helpline in U.P. issuing a threat to kill Mr. Modi and Mr. Adityanath.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.