Mumbai Police launch first sanitation vehicle for on-duty personnel

After Pune, Mumbai becomes the second city in Maharashtra to get mobile sanitation vans to minimise the chances of on-duty personnel getting infected by the novel coronavirus.

The first such van was tested at the Mumbai Police headquarters in Crawford Market on Thursday, with city police chief Parambir Singh trying it out in the presence of senior officers like Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Vinoy Kumar Chaubey and Joint Commissioner of Police (Administration) Naval Bajaj.

Officers said the interior of a regular police van, which is used to transport police personnel in large numbers or undertrials to and from central jails, was retrofitted with a fogging system that sprays sanitising chemicals on the occupants in mist form.

“We currently have one van operational that will be travelling all over the city so that our personnel, who are out on the streets to enforce the lockdown, can be sanitised. Within a few days, we will have two more such vans ready for use,” Mumbai Police spokesperson DCP Pranaya Ashok said.

Officers said attempts are underway to have at least five such vans operational as soon as possible, so that one van can be deployed in each region — South, Central, East, West and North — in the city.

With personnel working round the clock to ensure no one steps out of their houses without valid reasons, officers said on-ground policemen come into contact with the most number of people through the day and need any and all sanitation measures possible.