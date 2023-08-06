HamberMenu
Mumbai Police get threat call about 'serial bomb blasts' in local trains; man held

The police detained a 25-year-old man from Juhu area, adding the man is suspected to have made the call in an inebriated state

August 06, 2023 12:58 pm | Updated 01:20 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
The police control room in the morning received the call wherein the person claimed a bomb had been planted in a local train in Mumbai. Representational file image.

The police control room in the morning received the call wherein the person claimed a bomb had been planted in a local train in Mumbai. Representational file image. | Photo Credit: S. Subramanium

The Mumbai Police on the morning of August 6 received a call from a person warning of "serial bomb blasts" in local trains, an official said.

The police later detained a 25-year-old man from Juhu area for allegedly making the threat call, he said, adding the man is suspected to have made the call in an inebriated state.

The police control room in the morning received the call wherein the person claimed a bomb had been planted in a local train in Mumbai and that "serial bomb blasts" were about to take place, the official said.

The person also told the control room staffer that he was calling from Vile Parle area, he said.

The police then swung into action. They traced the person's mobile phone number location and with the help of other technical evidences, the man was nabbed from Juhu area, from where he allegedly made the threat call, the official said.

During the probe, it came to light the man had come from Bihar and was in Mumbai for last 10 days, an official from Juhu police station said.

The mobile phone used to make the call was also seized, the police said.

Preliminary information suggested the man was a habitual drinker. He is suspected to have made the call in an inebriated state, the official said.

"We are collecting more information about him," the official added.

