ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai Police file FIR against 29-year-old man for sharing Aurangzeb’s photo as WhatsApp status

June 12, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - Mumbai

A worker from a right-wing organisation had approached the Vashi police to file an FIR against him

Sonam Saigal
Sonam Saigal

The accused, a resident of Navi Mumbai, is a manager in a private firm had put Aurangzeb’s photo as his status on WhatsApp and someone took a screenshot of it and shared it with some people on WhatsApp. Image for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Vashi Police on Sunday registered a First Information Report (FIR) against a 29-year-old man for allegedly sharing Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb’s photo as his status on WhatsApp.

The accused, a resident of Navi Mumbai, is a manager in a private firm had put Aurangzeb’s photo as his status on WhatsApp and someone took a screenshot of it and shared it with some people on WhatsApp. A right-wing organisation’s worker got his hands on the screenshot and approached the local police to file an FIR against him.

The Hindu perused the FIR that said, “Recently, communal clashes had erupted in Ahmednagar, Sambhaji Nagar and Kolhapur over the issue of posting Aurangzeb’s photo. At such time, the accused has posted a photo of Aurangzeb as his WhatsApp status, in order to disturb the communal harmony in Navi Mumbai, and also by trying to create discord between the two communities and to disturb the public peace.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused has been booked under Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 298 (uttering words etc. with deliberate intend to wound the religious feelings of any person) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Senior police inspector Shashikant Chandekar of Vashi police station told The Hindu, “The accused is not arrested. We have issued a notice to him under section 41A (notice of appearance before police officer) of the Code of Criminal Procedure. We have not disclosed the names of the accused and complainant because it’s a sensitive issue given the current political scenario.”

On June 7, in Kolhapur, some protesters from the right-wing organisation had thrown stones during a demonstration against the alleged use of 18th-century Mysore rule Tipu Sultan’s image along with an allegedly objectionable (to Hindu sentiments) audio messages on social media status by some locals.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US