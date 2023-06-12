HamberMenu
Mumbai Police file FIR against 29-year-old man for sharing Aurangzeb’s photo as WhatsApp status

A worker from a right-wing organisation had approached the Vashi police to file an FIR against him

June 12, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - Mumbai

Sonam Saigal
Sonam Saigal
The accused, a resident of Navi Mumbai, is a manager in a private firm had put Aurangzeb’s photo as his status on WhatsApp and someone took a screenshot of it and shared it with some people on WhatsApp. Image for representation purpose only.

The accused, a resident of Navi Mumbai, is a manager in a private firm had put Aurangzeb’s photo as his status on WhatsApp and someone took a screenshot of it and shared it with some people on WhatsApp. Image for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Vashi Police on Sunday registered a First Information Report (FIR) against a 29-year-old man for allegedly sharing Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb’s photo as his status on WhatsApp.

The accused, a resident of Navi Mumbai, is a manager in a private firm had put Aurangzeb’s photo as his status on WhatsApp and someone took a screenshot of it and shared it with some people on WhatsApp. A right-wing organisation’s worker got his hands on the screenshot and approached the local police to file an FIR against him.

The Hindu perused the FIR that said, “Recently, communal clashes had erupted in Ahmednagar, Sambhaji Nagar and Kolhapur over the issue of posting Aurangzeb’s photo. At such time, the accused has posted a photo of Aurangzeb as his WhatsApp status, in order to disturb the communal harmony in Navi Mumbai, and also by trying to create discord between the two communities and to disturb the public peace.”

The accused has been booked under Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 298 (uttering words etc. with deliberate intend to wound the religious feelings of any person) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Senior police inspector Shashikant Chandekar of Vashi police station told The Hindu, “The accused is not arrested. We have issued a notice to him under section 41A (notice of appearance before police officer) of the Code of Criminal Procedure. We have not disclosed the names of the accused and complainant because it’s a sensitive issue given the current political scenario.”

On June 7, in Kolhapur, some protesters from the right-wing organisation had thrown stones during a demonstration against the alleged use of 18th-century Mysore rule Tipu Sultan’s image along with an allegedly objectionable (to Hindu sentiments) audio messages on social media status by some locals.

