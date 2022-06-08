Mumbai Police file chargesheet against Navneet, Ravi Rana

85-page chargesheet filed in the first FIR against the couple in hymn recitation case

Mumbai Police on Wednesday filed its chargesheet against Independent Member of Parliament, Navneet Kaur Rana, and her husband, Member of Legislative Assembly, Ravi Rana, before a magistrate court.

The 85-page chargesheet has been filed under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

This first information report (FIR) was registered against them after they obstructed police officials from arresting them in the first FIR, which was filed when they had declared they would recite the Hanuman Chalisa hymn outside Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s residence. The first FIR was filed under Section 124A (sedition) and 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) of IPC.

The couple did not appear before the court despite a notice issued to them on June 8 by the Khar Police Station. Their lawyer on Wednesday sought exemption for them from being physically present, which was allowed by the court.

While refusing to quash the second FIR against them, the Bombay High Court on April 25 had noted, “They are active politically and are expected to behave responsibly. Great power comes with great responsibility, the expectation of responsible conduct of those persons who have an active life, is a reasonable expectation. The declaration that they are reading religious verses in someone else’s house or even in public space, such an act is infringing on the public liberty of the other persons. The State is right to invoke provisions apprehending law and order situations. If the petitioners are law abiding citizens then there was no prohibition against them to extend co-operation to police and avail legal remedies against the State,” the court had remarked.